Citation
Figueiredo R, Castro C, Fernandes JB. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(8).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38673667
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury is a prevalent health issue with significant social and economic impacts. Nursing interventions are crucial in preventing secondary injury and improving patient prognosis. This scoping seeks to map and analyze the existing scientific evidence on nursing interventions aimed at preventing secondary injuries in critically ill patients with traumatic brain injury.
Language: en
Keywords
critically ill; nursing; secondary injury prevention; traumatic brain injury