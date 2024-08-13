Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury is a prevalent health issue with significant social and economic impacts. Nursing interventions are crucial in preventing secondary injury and improving patient prognosis. This scoping seeks to map and analyze the existing scientific evidence on nursing interventions aimed at preventing secondary injuries in critically ill patients with traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: The review was conducted according to Arksey and O'Malley's methodological framework. The electronic databases Pubmed, MEDLINE Complete, CINAHL Complete, Nursing & Allied Health Collection: Comprehensive, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Cochrane Clinical Answers were consulted in May 2023. We included articles published in English and Portuguese between 2010 and 2023.



RESULTS: From the initial search, 277 articles were identified, with 15 meeting the inclusion criteria for the review. Nursing interventions for TBI patients include neuromonitoring, therapeutics, analytical surveillance, professional training, and family support. Nurses play a crucial role in detecting neurological changes, administering treatments, monitoring metabolic markers, training staff, and involving families. These interventions aim to prevent secondary injury and improve patient outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: By prioritizing evidence-based practice and utilizing innovative technologies, nurses enhance TBI patient care and contribute to overall well-being.

Language: en