Abstract

Changes in land use significantly impact landslide occurrence, particularly in mountainous areas in northern Thailand, where human activities such as urbanization, deforestation, and slope modifications alter natural slope angles, increasing susceptibility to landslides. To address this issue, an appropriate method using soilbags has been widely used for slope stabilisation in northern Thailand, but their effectiveness and sustainability require assessment. This research highlights the need to evaluate the stability of the soilbag-based method. In this study, a case study was conducted in northern Thailand, focusing on an area characterised by high-risk landslide potential. This research focuses on numerical evaluation the slope stability of soilbag-reinforced structures and discusses environmental sustainability. The study includes site investigations using an unmanned aerial photogrammetric survey for slope geometry evaluation and employing the microtremor survey technique for subsurface investigation. Soil and soilbag material parameters are obtained from existing literatures. Modelling incorporates hydrological data, slope geometry, subsurface conditions, and material parameters. Afterwards, the pore-water pressure results and safety factors are analysed. Finally, the sustainability of soilbags is discussed based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The results demonstrate that soilbags effectively mitigate pore-water pressures, improve stability, and align with several SDGs objectives. This study enhances understanding of soilbags in slope stabilisation and introduces a sustainable landslide mitigation approach for landslide-prone regions.

