Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the treatment and outcomes of supracondylar humeral fractures (SHFs) in children older than 10 years of age at the time of injury.



METHODS: The study analyzed clinical data from 60 patients who sustained SHF, all over the age of 10 years, were analyzed. The patients included 49 males and 11 females with a mean age of 10.9 ± 0.9 years (range, 10 to 14.5). All patients underwent surgical treatment under general anesthesia. Closed reduction (CR) and percutaneous fixation were the primary treatment, with open reduction and internal fixation being employed only in cases CR was unsuccessful. The study assessed the healing of fractures by measuring the radiographic angles, including the carrying angle (RCA), Baumann's angle (BA), and metaphyseal-diaphyseal angle (MDA) on anteroposterior radiographs of the elbow joint. In addition, the study evaluated whether the anterior humeral line (AHL) appropriately passed through the middle third of the capitellum. The final follow-up visit used the Mayo Elbow Performance Index score (MEPI) and Flynn's criteria to analyze the recovery of elbow function.



RESULTS: There were 15 (25%) SHF type II, 17 (28.3%) type III and 28 (46.7%) type IV. Of the 60 patients, 56 (93.3%) underwent successful CR, whereas 4 (6.7%) required open reduction and internal fixation because of an unsuccessful CR. The final follow-up showed the average BA as 72° ± 5.3°, the average MDA as 88.3° ± 2.8°, and the average RCA as 9.6° ± 3.9°. The AHL bisected accurately the capitellum in 59 cases (98.3%). The average range of elbow flexion-extension was 146.6° ± 8.6°, whereas the average MEPI score was 99.9 ± 0.6; 98.3% (n=59) were rated as excellent and 1.7% (n=1) were rated as good. According to Flynn's criteria, 86.7% had an excellent outcome (n=52), 10% had a good outcome (n=6), and 3.3% had a poor outcome (n=2). Only 1 patient (1.7%) experienced redisplacement. Eight cases of nerve injury were reported, with 7 involving the radial nerve and 1 involving the ulnar nerve; all resolved spontaneously.



CONCLUSIONS: CR and percutaneous fixation have been shown to be effective in treating SHF in 93.3% of children aged 10 years old and older at the time of injury, with favorable radiographic and functional outcomes and a low risk of secondary displacement. Open reduction should only be considered when CR is ineffective.

