Abstract

As the next generation of in-vehicle intelligent platforms, the augmented reality heads-up display (AR-HUD) has a huge information interaction capacity, can provide drivers with auxiliary driving information, avoid the distractions caused by the lower head during the driving process, and greatly improve driving safety. However, AR-HUD systems still face great challenges in the realization of multi-plane full-color display, and they cannot truly achieve the integration of virtual information and real road conditions. To overcome these problems, many new devices and materials have been applied to AR-HUDs, and many novel systems have been developed. This study first reviews some key metrics of HUDs, investigates the structures of various picture generation units (PGUs), and finally focuses on the development status of AR-HUDs, analyzes the advantages and disadvantages of existing technologies, and points out the future research directions for AR-HUDs.

