Abstract

Achieving precise control over the motion position and attitude direction of magnetic microrobots remains a challenging task in the realm of microrobotics. To address this challenge, our research team has successfully implemented synchronized control of a microrobot's motion position and attitude direction through the integration of electromagnetic coils and permanent magnets. The whole drive system consists of two components. Firstly, a stepper motor propels the delta structure, altering the position of the end-mounted permanent magnet to induce microrobot movement. Secondly, a programmable DC power supply regulates the current strength in the electromagnetic coil, thereby manipulating the magnetic field direction at the end and influencing the permanent magnet's attitude, guiding the microrobot in attitude adjustments. The microrobot used for performance testing in this study was fabricated by blending E-dent400 photosensitive resin and NdFeB particles, employing a Single-Layer 4D Printing System Using Focused Light. To address the microrobot drive system's capabilities, experiments were conducted in a two-dimensional and three-dimensional track, simulating the morphology of human liver veins. The microrobot exhibited an average speed of 1.3 mm/s (movement error ± 0.5 mm). Experimental results validated the drive system's ability to achieve more precise control over the microrobot's movement position and attitude rotation. The outcomes of this study offer valuable insights for future electromagnetic drive designs and the application of microrobots in the medical field.

