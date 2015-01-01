Abstract

Most individuals recover quickly from a concussion; however, youth who sustain multiple concussions may be at risk for long-term cognitive impairments. This case study examines the neuropsychological performance of a 13-year-old malewith five head injuries. After his first concussion during study participation (fourth injury overall), several improvements were observed, likely due to practice effects, yet after sustaining another concussion <2 years later,declines were observed in visuoconstruction, verbal memory, and intellectual functioning. Across serial re-evaluation, his vocabulary knowledge declined, and fewer improvements were observed than anticipated when accounting for serial practice effects, highlighting the possible cumulative impact of multiple concussions.

