Abstract

Falls can cause serious health problems in the elderly. China is gradually entering a moderately aging society. In rural areas of China, the elderly are at a higher risk of falling. This study aims to explore and analyze the factors affecting the fall risk of elderly people in rural areas of China, and provide theoretical basis for reducing the fall risk of elderly people. M County, Anhui Province, China was selected as the survey site by the typical field sampling method, and the elderly people in rural areas were selected as the research objects. A total of 1187 people were investigated. Mann-Whitney U test and Kruskal-Wallis H test were used for univariate analysis, and multiple linear regression was used for multivariate analysis. Chronic diseases, multimorbidity, daily living ability, mental health, working status and family doctors are the factors that influence falls among elderly people in rural areas of China (P < 0.05, Adjusted R(2) = 0.395). The falls risk of the elderly in rural areas of China is influenced by multiple factors. Therefore, comprehensive measures should be taken to reduce the fall risk by comprehensively evaluating the influencing factors.

Language: en