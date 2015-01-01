Abstract

Aiming at the problems of target detection models in traffic scenarios including a large number of parameters, heavy computational burden, and high application cost, this paper introduces an enhanced lightweight real-time detection algorithm, which exhibits higher detection speed and accuracy for vehicle detection. This paper considers the YOLOv7 algorithm as the benchmark model, designs a lightweight backbone network, and uses the MobileNetV3 lightweight network to extract target features. Inspired by the structure of SPPF, the spatial pyramid pooling module is reconfigured by incorporating GSConv, and a lightweight SPPFCSPC-GS module is designed, aiming to minimize the quantity of model parameters and enhance the training speed even further. Furthermore, the CA mechanism is integrated to enhance the feature extraction capability of the model. Finally, the MPDIoU loss function is utilized to optimize the model's training process. Experiments showcase that the refined YOLOv7 algorithm can achieve 98.2% mAP on the BIT-Vehicle dataset with 52.8% fewer model parameters than the original model and a 35.2% improvement in FPS. The enhanced model adeptly strikes a finer equilibrium between velocity and precision, providing favorable conditions for embedding the model into mobile devices.

