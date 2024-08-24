Abstract

Generating realistic road scenes is crucial for advanced driving systems, particularly for training deep learning methods and validation. Numerous efforts aim to create larger and more realistic synthetic datasets using graphics engines or synthetic-to-real domain adaptation algorithms. In the realm of computer-generated images (CGIs), assessing fidelity is challenging and involves both objective and subjective aspects. Our study adopts a comprehensive conceptual framework to quantify the fidelity of RGB images, unlike existing methods that are predominantly application-specific. This is probably due to the data complexity and huge range of possible situations and conditions encountered. In this paper, a set of distinct metrics assessing the level of fidelity of virtual RGB images is proposed. For quantifying image fidelity, we analyze both local and global perspectives of texture and the high-frequency information in images. Our focus is on the statistical characteristics of realistic and synthetic road datasets, using over 28,000 images from at least 10 datasets. Through a thorough examination, we aim to reveal insights into texture patterns and high-frequency components contributing to the objective perception of data realism in road scenes. This study, exploring image fidelity in both virtual and real conditions, takes the perspective of an embedded camera rather than the human eye. The results of this work, including a pioneering set of objective scores applied to real, virtual, and improved virtual data, offer crucial insights and are an asset for the scientific community in quantifying fidelity levels.

