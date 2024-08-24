Abstract

Individuals with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) face increased accident risks due to excessive daytime sleepiness. PERCLOS, a recognized drowsiness detection method, encounters challenges from image quality, eyewear interference, and lighting variations, impacting its performance, and requiring validation through physiological signals. We propose visual-based scoring using adaptive thresholding for eye aspect ratio with OpenCV for face detection and Dlib for eye detection from video recordings. This technique identified 453 drowsiness (PERCLOS ≥ 0.3 || CLOSDUR ≥ 2 s) and 474 wakefulness episodes (PERCLOS < 0.3 and CLOSDUR < 2 s) among fifty OSA drivers in a 50 min driving simulation while wearing six-channel EEG electrodes. Applying discrete wavelet transform, we derived ten EEG features, correlated them with visual-based episodes using various criteria, and assessed the sensitivity of brain regions and individual EEG channels. Among these features, theta-alpha-ratio exhibited robust mapping (94.7%) with visual-based scoring, followed by delta-alpha-ratio (87.2%) and delta-theta-ratio (86.7%). Frontal area (86.4%) and channel F4 (75.4%) aligned most episodes with theta-alpha-ratio, while frontal, and occipital regions, particularly channels F4 and O2, displayed superior alignment across multiple features. Adding frontal or occipital channels could correlate all episodes with EEG patterns, reducing hardware needs. Our work could potentially enhance real-time drowsiness detection reliability and assess fitness to drive in OSA drivers.

Language: en