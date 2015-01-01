SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bai T, Luo J, Zhou S, Lu Y, Wang Y. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(8): e2650.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24082650

38676267

The rapid increase in the number of vehicles has led to increasing traffic congestion, traffic accidents, and motor vehicle crime rates. The management of various parking lots has also become increasingly challenging. Vehicle-type recognition technology can reduce the workload of humans in vehicle management operations. Therefore, the application of image technology for vehicle-type recognition is of great significance for integrated traffic management. In this paper, an improved faster region with convolutional neural network features (Faster R-CNN) model was proposed for vehicle-type recognition. Firstly, the output features of different convolution layers were combined to improve the recognition accuracy. Then, the average precision (AP) of the recognition model was improved through the contextual features of the original image and the object bounding box optimization strategy. Finally, the comparison experiment used the vehicle image dataset of three vehicle types, including cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and vans. The experimental results show that the improved recognition model can effectively identify vehicle types in the images. The AP of the three vehicle types is 83.2%, 79.2%, and 78.4%, respectively, and the mean average precision (mAP) is 1.7% higher than that of the traditional Faster R-CNN model.


bounding box; contextual features; faster R-CNN; vehicle-type recognition

