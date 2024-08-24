Abstract

Adaptive cruise control (ACC) enables efficient, safe, and intelligent vehicle control by autonomously adjusting speed and ensuring a safe following distance from the vehicle in front. This paper proposes a novel adaptive cruise system, namely the Safety-First Reinforcement Learning Adaptive Cruise Control (SFRL-ACC). This system aims to leverage the model-free nature and high real-time inference efficiency of Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) to overcome the challenges of modeling difficulties and lower computational efficiency faced by current optimization control-based ACC methods while simultaneously maintaining safety advantages and optimizing ride comfort. Firstly, we transform the ACC problem into a safe DRL formulation Constrained Markov Decision Process (CMDP) by carefully designing state, action, reward, and cost functions. Subsequently, we propose the Projected Constrained Policy Optimization (PCPO)-based ACC Algorithm SFRL-ACC, which is specifically tailored to solve the CMDP problem. PCPO incorporates safety constraints that further restrict the trust region formed by the Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence, facilitating DRL policy updates that maximize performance while keeping safety costs within their limit bounds. Finally, we train an SFRL-ACC policy and compare its computation time, traffic efficiency, ride comfort, and safety with state-of-the-art MPC-based ACC control methods. The experimental results prove the superiority of the proposed method in the aforementioned performance aspects.

