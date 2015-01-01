Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While suicides in the United States decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, statistically significant decreases have been limited to White people throughout a large portion of 2020.



METHODS: This paper outlines possible explanations for racial/ethnic differences in suicidality in the early pandemic phases.



RESULTS: We propose both distal (i.e., tele-mental health usage, internet and technology access, employment protections, and economic security) and proximal (cultural beliefs, coping strategies, clustering, pulling together, and embracing life) factors that may have helped build and foster community and mental wellness. However, this paper argues these factors did not extend, or did not extend as much, to many communities of color.



CONCLUSIONS: We argue that these disparities are due to the myriad effects of discrimination and systemic racism, encapsulated broadly by the minority stress theory, and provide suggestions for relief and research.

