Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Three occupational health risk assessment methods were used to assess the occupational health risk of noise exposed posts in an automobile manufacturing enterprise. According to the results, the selection of risk assessment methods and risk management of such occupational noise enterprises were provided.



METHODS: Form April to November 2021, The occupational health field survey was carried out in an automobile manufacturing industry in Tianjin. The occupational health MES risk assessment method, occupational health risk index risk assessment method and Australian occupational hazard risk assessment method were used to evaluate the occupational health risk of noise-exposed posts in this enterprise, and the evaluation results of different methods were analyzed and compared.



RESULTS: The average value of L(Aeq, 8 h) in the four workshops of automobile manufacturing industry was 82.95 dB (A) , and the noise detection exceeding rate was 22.41% (26/116). The LAeq, 8h and exceeding rate noise of welding workshop were higher than those of other workshops (χ(2)=23.56, 32.94, P<0.01). The three occupational health risk assessment methods have the same risk assessment results for the four major workshops. The assembly and painting workshops are level 4 risk (possible risk) , and the stamping and welding workshops are level 3 risk (significant risk).



CONCLUSION: Occupational noise has certain potential hazards to workers in automobile manufacturing enterprises. Therefore, in the future work, corresponding organizational management measures should be taken to improve the working environment and reduce the actual exposure level of workers in order to protect the health of occupational workers.



===



目的： 应用三种职业健康风险评估方法对某汽车制造企业噪声暴露岗位进行职业健康风险评估，为该类职业噪声企业的风险评估方法的选择和风险管理提供思路。 方法： 于2021年4至11月，对天津市某汽车制造企业进行职业卫生现场调查，使用职业卫生MES风险评估法、职业危害风险指数评估方法、澳大利职业健康与安全风险评估管理导则对该企业中噪声作业岗位进行职业健康风险评估，并对不同方法的评估结果进行分析比较。 结果： 研究对象4个车间的8 h噪声暴露等效声级（L(Aeq，8 h)）平均值为82.95 dB（A），噪声检测超标率22.41%（26/116），焊装车间的L(Aeq，8 h)和超标率噪声高于其他车间（χ(2)=23.56、32.94，P<0.01）；三种职业健康风险评估方法对4个车间的风险评价结果相同，总装和涂装车间为"四级风险（可能危险）"、冲压和焊装车间为"三级风险（显著危险）"。 结论： 三种职业健康风险评估方法均能评估汽车制造企业噪声作业岗位的风险水平且结果一致性较好。

