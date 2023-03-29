Abstract

Acute poisoning represents a prevalent critical illness jeopardizing patient survival. Early, precise assessment of the condition and subsequent appropriate therapeutic intervention are pivotal in enhancing treatment success rates. Currently, a standardized approach to evaluating the severity of acute poisoning is lacking. Various scoring systems, including Poisoning Severity Score (PSS) , Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS) , and Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation Ⅱ (APACHE Ⅱ) , offer valuable insights into acute poisoning assessment. Nevertheless, the distinct attributes of each scoring system constrain their broad clinical utility. Confronted with the intricate clinical demands of acute poisoning, the adoption of staged and dynamic assessment strategies is imperative to ascertain the condition of acute poisoning patients with greater accuracy.

Language: zh