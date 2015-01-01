SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mamtani H, Pathak H, Sakhardande K, Gowda GS, Muliyala KP, Philip M, Moirangthem S, Reddi VSK, Varambally S. Asian J. Psychiatry 2024; 96: e104053.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2024.104053

38678797

The extent of variability in identified risk factors for suicide attempts (SA) in schizophrenia limits their generalization. This study aimed to identify the rates and associated correlates of SA in schizophrenia by reviewing a large cohort (n=500). Nearly one-fourth had a history of SA, which was independently associated with a family history of SA, more inpatient admissions, and better long-term treatment response. These findings highlight the complex interaction between biological factors influencing SA and illness determinants in schizophrenia. Furthermore, they reinforce the need for future research to unravel the association between suicide vulnerability and the pathophysiology of schizophrenia to attenuate morbidity and mortality associated with the same.


Outcome; Risk factors; Schizophrenia; Suicidality; Suicide attempt

