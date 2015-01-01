Abstract

Violence against physicians is not a newly emerged but an increasingly serious problem. Various studies have reported a prevalence of up to 90%. If not prevented, it not only causes physical and mental harm to physicians who are dedicated to serving humanity but also affects the entire healthcare system and, consequently, the whole community with its direct and indirect effects. Some interventions have a positive outcome when effectively managed. However, for these interventions to be permanent and effective, they need to be multidisciplinary, legally backed and adopted as public policy. In this article, the prevalence of violence against physicians in the literature, its causes, practices worldwide, and suggestions for solving this problem are compiled.

