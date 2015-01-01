Abstract

BACKGROUND: The presence of nurses during disasters can lead to many consequences. Understanding the nurses' experiences of these consequences can provide valuable insights. Therefore, this study was conducted to explore the experiences of Iranian nurses regarding the consequences they faced when being present during disasters.



METHODS: This qualitative descriptive study employed a content analysis approach to examine the topic at hand. 20 nurses working in the emergency units of Kerman hospitals were selected through purposive sampling. In-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted to collect the data. The data were analyzed using qualitative content analysis proposed by Graneheim and Lundman. MAXQDA 10 was used to manage data.



RESULTS: After analysis of the interviews, two main categories were identified: overlapping of job frustrations and acquiring experience in difficult conditions. The main category of acquiring experience in difficult conditions comprised the following subcategories: improved quality of care, experience and dedication in fulfilling the role, reduced stress, occupational motivation and enthusiasm, increased self-confidence, and improved social status. On the other hand, the category of overlapping of job frustrations also consisted of the subcategories of physical strength deterioration, psychological and emotional distress, discontinued from supports, feelings of hopelessness, increased exposure to violence and aggression, and occurrence of family problems.



CONCLUSION: Being present during disasters and obtaining the necessary competencies can have positive consequences that serve as turning points in the personal and professional growth of nurses. Additionally, favorable outcomes can help nurses cope with adverse circumstances. Managers can utilize the findings of this study to develop strategies aimed at reducing negative outcomes and enhancing positive ones among nurses during disasters.

