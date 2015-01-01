|
Citation
|
Jin T, Seo J, Ye S, Lee S, Park EY, Oh JK, Han C, Kim B. BMC Med. 2024; 22(1): e180.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38679738
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To prevent tobacco use in Korea, the national quitline number was added to tobacco packages in December 2012, tobacco prices were raised by 80% in January 2015, and graphic health warning labels were placed on tobacco packages in December 2016. This study evaluated the association of these tobacco packaging and pricing policies with suicide mortality in Korea.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Interrupted Time Series Analysis; *Product Packaging/economics; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data/economics; *Tobacco Products/economics; Adult; Aged; Costs and Cost Analysis; Female; Humans; Interrupted time-series analysis; Korea; Male; Middle Aged; Policy; Republic of Korea; Suicide; Suicide Prevention; Tobacco use; Young Adult