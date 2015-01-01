Abstract

PURPOSE: Assessing and comparing German and Dutch nursing home perspectives on residents' hospital transfers.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study among German and Dutch nursing homes. Two surveys were conducted in May 2022, each among 600 randomly selected nursing homes in Germany and the Netherlands. The questionnaires were identical for both countries. The responses were compared between the German and Dutch participants.



RESULTS: We received 199 German (response: 33.2%) and 102 Dutch questionnaires (response: 17.0%). German nursing homes estimated the proportion of transfers to hospital during 1 year to be higher than in Dutch facilities (emergency department visits: 26.5% vs. 7.9%, p < 0.0001; hospital admissions: 29.5% vs. 10.5%, p < 0.0001). In German nursing homes, the proportion of transfers to hospital where the decision was made by the referring physician was lower than in the Dutch facilities (58.8% vs. 88.8%, p < 0.0001). More German nursing homes agreed that nursing home residents are transferred to the hospital too frequently (24.5% vs. 10.8%, p = 0.0069). German nursing homes were much more likely than Dutch facilities to believe that there was no alternative to transfer to a hospital when a nursing home resident had a fall (66.3% vs. 12.8%, p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSION: German nursing home residents are transferred to hospital more frequently than Dutch residents. This can probably be explained by differences in the care provided in the facilities. Future studies should, therefore, look more closely at these two systems and examine the extent to which more intensive outpatient care can avoid transfers to hospital.

