Abstract

BACKGROUND: A Toddler's Fracture (TF) is classically an isolated, nondisplaced, distal-third diaphyseal tibial spiral fracture in younger children. A TF is stable and has a low risk of complication. There is lack of uniformity as to the optimal treatment for TF. Immobilisation with full above knee casting, below knee casting, splinting, controlled ankle motion boots and no immobilisation are all strategies currently in use. There is limited data from European centres regarding those treated without immobilisation.



METHODS: A retrospective review of electronic medical and radiology records was performed to identify all children presenting to a multisite department of paediatric emergency medicine in Ireland from January to December 2022. Those with radiologically confirmed TF or a presumptive diagnosis of TF were included. Data retrieved for each child included initial treatment and the number of and reason for ED reattendances relating to the injury in the 6-month period following the injury.



RESULTS: 166 children were identified, 96 with radiologically confirmed TF and 70 with presumptive diagnosis TF. Girls accounted for 47 % of presentations. Fall from a standing height (33 %) was the most common mechanism. 13 % (22/166) children were managed without immobilisation. Those with radiologically confirmed fracture (91/96) were significantly more likely to be immobilised than those with a presumptive diagnosis (53/70) (p = 0.001). In total 28 patients (17 % of total) represented to the ED within 6 months. The representation rate in those immobilised was 17 %, while in those not immobilised was 13 % (p = 0.66).



CONCLUSION: In this cohort, those with no radiological evidence of fracture are more likely to be managed without immobilisation. There was no significant difference in PED representations between those immobilised and not immobilised.

