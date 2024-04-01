Abstract

BACKGROUND: Biological rhythms denote the cyclical patterns of life activities anchored to a 24-hour cycle. Research shows that depression exhibits disturbances in biological rhythms. Yet, the relationship between these biological rhythms and concomitant anxiety symptoms is insufficiently investigated in structured clinical assessments.



METHODS: This multicenter study, carried out in four Chinese hospitals, comprehensively examined the relationship between anxiety and disruptions in biological rhythms among patients with depression. The study encompassed 218 patients diagnosed with depression and 205 matched healthy controls. The Chinese version of the Biological Rhythms Interview of Assessment in Neuropsychiatry was utilized to evaluate the participants' biological rhythms, focusing on four dimensions: sleep, activity, social, and diet.



RESULTS: In patients with depression, there is a significant positive correlation between the severity of anxiety symptoms and the disturbances in biological rhythms. The severity of anxiety and depression, along with the quality of life, are independently associated with disruptions in biological rhythms. The mediation model reveals that anxiety symptoms mediate the relationship between depressive symptoms and biological rhythms.



CONCLUSION: This research highlights the role of anxiety within the spectrum of depressive disorders and the associated disturbances in biological rhythms. Our findings shed light on potential pathways towards more targeted preventive strategies and therapeutic interventions for individuals battling depression and anxiety.

