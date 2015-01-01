Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a well-known risk factor of schizophrenia. Moreover, individuals with schizophrenia are likely to use maladaptive stress coping strategies. Although it has been reported that a history of ACEs might be associated with a pro-inflammatory phenotype in patients with schizophrenia, the interacting effect of coping styles on this association has not been tested so far. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the levels of immune-inflammatory markers in patients with schizophrenia and healthy controls (HCs), taking into consideration a history of ACEs and coping strategies. Participants included 119 patients with schizophrenia and 120 HCs. Serum levels of 26 immune-inflammatory markers were determined. A history of any categories of ACEs was significantly more frequent in patients with schizophrenia. Moreover, patients with schizophrenia were significantly more likely to use emotion-focused coping and less likely to use active coping strategies compared to HCs. The levels of interleukin(IL)-6, RANTES, and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), appeared to be elevated in patients with schizophrenia after adjustment for potential confounding factors in all tested models. Participants reporting a history of any ACEs had significantly higher levels of TNF-α and IL-6. No significant main and interactive effects of active strategies as the predominant coping on immune-inflammatory markers with altered levels in patients with schizophrenia were found.



FINDINGS from the present study indicate that ACEs are associated with elevated TNF-α and IL-6 levels regardless of schizophrenia diagnosis and predominant coping styles.

Language: en