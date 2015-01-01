|
Stirnberg J, Margraf J, Precht LM, Brailovskaia J. Psychopathology 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Karger Publishers)
38679019
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In the present cross-sectional study, we investigated whether reasons for smartphone use are similar to those of social media use. Also, we explored links between reasons of smartphone use and mental health variables (problematic smartphone use, FOMO, depression symptoms, and life satisfaction) in Germany during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
Depression; Fear of missing out; Life satisfaction; Problematic smartphone use; Reasons for smartphone use