Abstract

Introduction Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabis compound found in diverse commercial products worldwide. However, its use may not be fully harmless. Accordingly, it is important to document the prevalence of CBD use and user characteristics in the general population.



METHODS We conducted a nationwide survey from a random sample of adults living in France using computer-assisted telephone interviews between 2 March and 9 July 2022. We estimated the prevalence of CBD awareness and CBD use, and explored the different routes of administration. We also performed logistic regression models to identify factors associated with past-year CBD use.



RESULTS Based on data from 3229 participants, we estimated that 71.0% (95% confidence interval) (69.0-73.0) of the French adult population had heard of CBD, and 10.1% (8.7-11.4) had used it in the previous year. Past-year CBD use was associated with younger age, a higher educational level, not living in a middle-sized urban unit, tobacco consumption and e-cigarette use. The most common route of administration was smoking (56.1%).



DISCUSSION and Conclusion Past-year CBD use prevalence in France appeared to be as high as that for cannabis. Proper prevention, regulation and control of CBD products is necessary to ensure that people have access to safe and high-quality products. Reliable information on CBD should be sought and disseminated, especially regarding the harms associated with smoking the compound.

Language: en