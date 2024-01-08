Abstract

This study investigated the effects of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) and other unclassified cannabinoids, which were recently introduced to the recreational drug market, on cannabis drug testing in urine and oral fluid samples. After the appearance of HHC in Sweden in 2022, the number of posts about HHC on an online drug discussion forum increased significantly in the spring of 2023, indicating increased interest and use. In parallel, the frequency of false positive screening tests for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in oral fluid, and for its carboxy metabolite (THC-COOH) in urine, rose from <2% to >10%. This suggested that HHC cross-reacted with the antibodies in the immunoassay screening, which was confirmed in spiking experiments with HHC, HHC-COOH, HHC acetate (HHC-O), hexahydrocannabihexol (HHC-H), hexahydrocannabiphorol (HHC-P), and THC-P. When HHC and HHC-P were classified as narcotics in Sweden on 11 July 2023, they disappeared from the online and street shops market and were replaced by other unregulated variants (e.g. HHC-O and THC-P). In urine samples submitted for routine cannabis drug testing, HHC-COOH concentrations up to 205 (mean 60, median 27) µg/L were observed. To conclude, cannabis drug testing cannot rely on results from immunoassay screening, as it cannot distinguish between different tetra- and hexahydrocannabinols, some being classified but others unregulated. The current trend for increased use of unregulated cannabinols will likely increase the proportion of positive cannabis screening results that need to be confirmed with mass spectrometric methods. However, the observed cross-reactivity also means a way to pick up use of new cannabinoids that otherwise risk going undetected.

