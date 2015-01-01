Abstract

In today's era, trains have become an indispensable mode of transportation for people, yet safety hazards are inevitable during the process of trains entering stations. To study these safety hazards and the principles behind the design of safety markings, we combine the Bernoulli Effect and the conservation of mechanical energy in fluids, taking into account factors such as a person's weight, volume, and distance from the train. We derive an expression that relates the pressure experienced by individuals to the train's speed, the train's cross-sectional area, the distance between the individual and the train, and the area of the individual subjected to force. By comparing this with the general friction force that corresponds to real-life situations, we find that the distances for safety markings provided by the national "Railway Technical Management Regulations" for high-speed train and dynamic train stations are reasonable: for speeds not exceeding 120km/h, the distance is 1000mm; for speeds over 120km/h but not exceeding 160km/h, the distance is 1500mm; and for speeds over 160km/h up to 200km/h, the distance is 2000mm, regardless of the platform height. Based on the factors affecting the safety markings on railway platforms, four practical safety recommendations are proposed.

Language: en