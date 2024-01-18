Abstract

There were 716 fewer people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways during 2022, a 1.7-percent decrease from 43,230 in 2021 to 42,514 in 2022. The fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) decreased by 3.6 percent from 1.38 in 2021 to 1.33 in 2022.



The estimated number of people injured on our roadways decreased in 2022 to 2.38 million, falling 4.6 percent from 2.50 million in 2021. The injury rate per 100 million VMT decreased by 6.3 percent from 80 in 2021 to 75 in 2022.



The estimated number of police-reported traffic crashes decreased from 6.10 million in 2021 to 5.93 million in 2022, a 2.8-percent decrease. VMT for 2022, reported through Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) increased by 2.0 percent from 3,132 billion in 2021 to 3,196 billion in 2022.





• Traffic fatalities decreased in 2022 compared to 2021 in the following categories.

o Passenger vehicle 1 occupant fatalities (1,045 fewer fatalities, 3.9% decrease)

 Passenger car occupant fatalities (927 fewer fatalities, 6.8% decrease)

 Light-truck2 occupant fatalities (118 fewer fatalities, 0.9% decrease)

o Passenger vehicle occupant fatalities in vehicles that rolled over (300 fewer fatalities, 3.9% decrease)



o Passenger vehicle occupant fatalities who were ejected (447 fewer fatalities, 7.6% decrease)



o Passenger vehicle occupant fatalities who were unrestrained (575 fewer fatalities, 4.8% decrease)



o Urban fatalities (726 fewer fatalities, 2.8% decrease)



o Rural fatalities (56 fewer fatalities, 0.3% decrease)



o Speeding-related fatalities (347 fewer fatalities, 2.8% decrease)



o Alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities (93 fewer fatalities, 0.7% decrease)



o Fatalities in distraction-affected crashes (213 fewer fatalities, 6.0% decrease)



o Fatalities in traffic crashes involving young drivers 3 (277 fewer fatalities, 4.9% decrease)

• Traffic fatalities increased in 2022 compared to 2021 in the following categories.



o Fatalities in large-truck crashes (115 more fatalities, 2.0% increase)

 Large-truck 4 occupant fatalities (86 more fatalities, 8.5% increase)



o Pedestrian fatalities (52 more fatalities, 0.7% increase)



1 Includes passenger cars and light trucks.



2 Includes SUVs, pickups, and vans with gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of 10,000 pounds or less.



3 Refers to a person 15 to 20 years old operating a motor vehicle.



4 Includes commercial and non-commercial trucks with GVWRs over 10,000 pounds. This definition applies to any mention

of "large trucks" throughout this report.

