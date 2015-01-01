SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang X, Feng Z, Zhou D, Zhang B. ACS Omega 2024; 9(16): 18099-18112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Chemical Society)

DOI

10.1021/acsomega.3c10059

PMID

38680306

PMCID

PMC11044252

Abstract

Permeability rebound and recovery are pivotal in determining the efficacy of coalbed methane (CBM) extraction and the impact of superheated water injection during thermally enhanced CBM extraction. Existing research predominantly focuses on the roles of effective stress and methane desorption shrinkage, often neglecting the critical influence of the temperature. Therefore, our study introduces a mathematical model incorporating heat-fluid-solid coupling and a permeability evolution model considering temperature variations. The model was used to analyze the phenomenon of permeability rebound and recovery during CBM extraction and the effects of various factors on it. The results show that the permeability rebound and recovery time increase with initial gas pressure but decrease with initial diffusion coefficient and permeability. Initial coal seam temperature has little effect on the permeability rebound time, which increases the recovery time. The permeability rebound value rises with the initial diffusion coefficient but falls with the initial gas pressure and permeability, and the coal seam temperature has little impact on it. In addition, whether to consider the temperature on the permeability evolution is compared. The results reveal that temperature impact causes an elevation in permeability rebound, prolongs rebound and recovery time, and reduces postrecovery permeability ratio compared to the scenario without temperature influence. Inspired by the law of permeability evolution, this paper discusses the impact of injection pressure and temperature on the effectiveness of superheated water injection in the initial stage of enhanced CBM recovery engineering practice. The findings offer valuable insights into selecting optimal injection parameters tailored to various coal seams.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print