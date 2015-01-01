Abstract

Psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) refer to sub-threshold hallucinations and delusions observed in both clinical samples and the general population. Psychotic-like experiences have far-reaching implications for an individual's coping strategies and daily functioning. They are associated with both psychotic and non-psychotic disorders. This article presents a comprehensive review of the current literature on PLEs, incorporating a detailed exploration of the definition, prevalence, risk factors, functional impairments, and comorbid psychiatric disorders. Medline/PubMed and Embase were searched to establish and identify the literature. A total of 108 studies met our inclusion criteria. The genetic and biochemical backgrounds of PLEs are discussed, focusing on gene polymorphisms, changes in brain gyrification and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis dysfunction. Psychological factors, such as trauma exposure, emotion regulation difficulties, cognitive biases, and attachment issues, were thoroughly examined, especially in terms of their impact on the emergence of PLEs. Here, we show how important the clinical aspects of developmental PLEs are, underlining the significance of an increased risk of self-harm and suicidal behaviors in those individuals and the comorbidity of psychiatric disorders in enabling clinicians to discern specific areas to observe. Although there is limited evidence on effective protocols for PLE management, various treatment approaches are explained. Despite increased research on PLEs in recent years, further investigation is needed to fully understand the nature of PLEs and to optimize therapeutic strategies. This article consolidates the current knowledge by synthesizing information on PLEs, including risk factors, comorbidities, treatments, and their impact on individual's lives.

Language: en