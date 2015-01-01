Abstract

Fire accidents and burns are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. This study was conducted with the aim of studying the etiology of fire accidents as well as investigating the fire safety standards of both homes and equipment in Iran. Samples included patients with flame burns who consented to answer the questions. Questions covered five areas: patient demographics, epidemiological characteristics of burns, the fire safety status of the home, the fire safety status of the equipment, and the mechanism of the accident. In this study, the mean extent of the burns was 18.07 ± 14.29% of body surface area and was significantly related to the age grouping of the patients. The highest total body surface area (TBSA) was observed in patients between 19 to 39 years. The most common cause of flame injuries was gas explosions (36.81%). The interviews revealed that most of the houses were not equipped with smoke detectors or fire extinguishers. The extent of burns was significantly higher in patients living in unequipped homes (P = 0.047). Cooking equipment was often involved in the accidents (38.1%). Considering the low home fire safety and the role of equipment misuse and damaged equipment use in the occurrence of accidents, it seems that installing fire alarms and firefighting equipment, proper training on how to work with and maintain the equipment, using cooking and heating equipment correctly along with discontinuing use if damaged would all be effective and are highly suggestive to reduce fire injuries.

Language: en