Montesanti S, Sehgal A, Zaeem L, McManus C, Squires S, Silverstone P. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e146.
38684969
BACKGROUND: Family violence, which includes intimate partner abuse, child abuse, and elder abuse, is a serious public health concern. Primary healthcare (PHC) offers a vital opportunity to identify and address family violence, yet barriers prevent the effective implementation of family violence interventions in PHC settings. The purpose of this study is to improve family violence identification and response in Alberta's PHC settings by exploring readiness factors.
Language: en
*Consensus; *Delphi Technique; *Domestic Violence/prevention & control; *Primary Health Care; Alberta; Canada; Evaluation; Family violence; Health Personnel/psychology; Humans; Intimate partner violence; Modified Delphi technique; Primary healthcare; Readiness