|
Citation
|
Luangsinsiri C, Thavorncharoensap M, Chaikledkaew U, Pattanaprateep O, Sornpaisarn B, Rehm J. BMJ Open 2024; 14(4): e079829.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38684264
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Several prevalence-based cost-of-illness (COI) studies have been conducted to estimate the economic burden of alcohol consumption borne by a particular society in a given year. Yet there are few studies examining the economic costs incurred by an individual drinker over his/her lifetime. Thus, this study aims to estimate the costs incurred by an individual drinker's alcohol consumption over his or her lifetime in Thailand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Alcohol Drinking/economics/epidemiology/adverse effects; *Cost of Illness; *Health Care Costs/statistics & numerical data; *Markov Chains; Absenteeism; Accidents, Traffic/economics; Economics; Ethanol; HEALTH ECONOMICS; Humans; Incidence; Research Design; Risk Factors; Thailand/epidemiology