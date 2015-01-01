Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Several prevalence-based cost-of-illness (COI) studies have been conducted to estimate the economic burden of alcohol consumption borne by a particular society in a given year. Yet there are few studies examining the economic costs incurred by an individual drinker over his/her lifetime. Thus, this study aims to estimate the costs incurred by an individual drinker's alcohol consumption over his or her lifetime in Thailand.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: An incidence-based COI approach will be employed. To project individuals' associated costs over a lifetime, a Markov modelling technique will be used. The following six alcohol-related diseases/conditions will be considered in the model: hypertension, haemorrhagic stroke, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, alcohol use disorders and road injury. The analysis will cover both direct (ie, direct healthcare cost, costs of property damage due to road traffic accidents) and indirect costs (ie, productivity loss due to premature mortality and hospital-related absenteeism). The human capital approach will be adopted to estimate the cost of productivity loss. All costs will be presented in Thai baht, 2022.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The Institutional Review Board of Mahidol University, Faculty of Dentistry/Faculty of Pharmacy has confirmed that no ethical approval is required (COE.No.MU-DT/PY-IRB 2021/010.0605). Dissemination of the study findings will be carried out through peer-reviewed publications, conferences and engagement with policy-makers and public health stakeholders.



