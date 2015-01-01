Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We investigated the prevalence and predictors of workplace sexual harassment against nurses in the Central Region of Ghana.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional online survey. SETTING: Central Region of Ghana. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1494 male and female nurses from various healthcare facilities in the Central Region participated in this survey from August to September 2021. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The prevalence of sexual harassment was determined using the Sexual Experiences Questionnaires and the Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Questionnaires. We used descriptive statistics to analyse participants' characteristics and the occurrence of sexual harassment. Binary logistic regression was used to determine the predictors of sexual harassment. The survey instrument yielded a reliability value of 0.82.



RESULTS: The prevalence of sexual harassment was 43.6% when behaviour-based questions were applied and 22.6% when a direct question was used. The main perpetrators of sexual harassment were male physicians (20.2%), male nurses (15.4%), male relatives of patients (15.1%) and male patients (11.6%). Unfortunately, only a few victims lodged complaints of harassment. Compared with males, female nurses were more likely to be sexually harassed (adjusted OR, aOR 1.59, 95% CI 1.23 to 2.07). Moreover, nurses with higher work experience (aOR 0.86, 95% CI 0.80 to 0.93), those married (aOR 0.54, 95% CI 0.41 to 0.72) and those working in private or mission/Christian Health Association of Ghana health facilities (aOR 0.49, 95% CI 0.36 to 0.68) were less likely to be sexually harassed.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of workplace sexual harassment against nurses in the Central Region of Ghana is high and may compromise quality healthcare delivery in the region. Therefore, managers of healthcare facilities and the Ghana Health Service need to institute antisexual harassment interventions, including education, training and policy, with a focus on females in general, but especially those who are not married, less experienced and those working in public health facilities.

