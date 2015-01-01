Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate if the sport concussion assessment tool version 5 (SCAT5) could be suitable for application to Para athletes with a visual impairment, a spinal cord injury, or a limb deficiency.



METHODS: A 16-member expert panel performed a Delphi technique protocol. The first round encompassed an open-ended questionnaire, with round 2 onwards being composed of a series of closed-ended statements requiring each expert's opinion using a five-point Likert scale. A predetermined threshold of 66% was used to decide whether agreement had been reached by the panel.



RESULTS: The Delphi study resulted in a four-round process. After round 1, 92 initial statements were constructed with 91 statements obtaining the targeted level of agreement by round 4. The expert panellist completion rate of the full four-round process was 94%. In the case of athletes with a suspected concussion with either limb deficiencies or spinal cord injuries, the panel agreed that a baseline assessment would be needed on record is ideal before a modified SCAT5 assessment. With respect to visual impairments, it was conceded that some tests were either difficult, infeasible or should be omitted entirely depending on the type of visual impairment.



CONCLUSION: It is proposed that the SCAT5 could be conducted on athletes with limb deficiencies or spinal cord injuries with some minor modifications and by establishing a baseline assessment to form a comparison. However, it cannot be recommended for athletes with visual impairment in its current form. Further research is needed to determine how potential concussions could be more effectively evaluated in athletes with different impairments.

