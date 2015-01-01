Abstract

Background Stigma after Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) has been described as a significant obstacle for the recovery of survivors. Despite its theoretical and clinical relevance, studies dedicated to stigma after ABI are just starting to emerge. The goal of this systematic review was to integrate the existing scientific evidence and develop a model of stigma after brain injury that can guide interventions at different levels.



METHOD Three electronic databases were employed. A search strategy was adapted for each database. Articles that explored stigma in adult ABI populations were included. All articles used quantitative, qualitative or mixed method designs and were published in English, Spanish or Portuguese.



RESULTS A total of 21 articles were selected. They considered three types of stigma after ABI: (1) self-stigma, (2) stigma-by-association and (3) public stigma. It was also found that information can be processed at implicit and explicit levels across all three forms of stigma. Definitions of each type of stigma used with ABIs are provided as well as related concepts and theoretical frameworks employed. Evidence emerging from different forms of stigma after ABI is summarised.



CONCLUSION Research on stigma after ABI is heterogeneous, and existing studies have explored its impact at individual, family and public levels. A model of stigma after ABI should consider all these levels as well as the interactions that can occur between them. Future studies should explore how to incorporate stigma management as part of neuropsychological rehabilitation programs.

