Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Changes in sleep quality and quantity are commonly endorsed by individuals following a concussion. Limited data exists examining the role of sleep disturbances within 72 hours, and throughout recovery, from concussion. The objective of this study was to determine if the number of days to symptom resolution varied between collegiate athletes with or without sleep-related symptoms following a concussion.



DESIGN: Retrospective chart review.



METHODS: Collegiate athletes (n = 539) who were diagnosed with a concussion between the 2015-2020 sport seasons participated in this retrospective chart review. Participants were divided into groups based on the presence or absence of sleep symptoms within 72 hours of a diagnosed concussion. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare days to symptom resolution between groups with α = 0.05.



RESULTS: Of the 539 participants, 250 (46.3%) reported sleep-related symptoms. Participants with sleep-related symptoms took significantly longer (U = 30656, p = 0.002) to report symptom resolution at rest (median [full range] = 8.00[0-423]) as compared to participants who did not report sleep-related symptoms (6.00[0-243] days).



CONCLUSION: Collegiate athletes that report sleep-related symptoms immediately following concussion (<72 hours) were observed to take, on median, two days longer to achieve symptom resolution at rest when compared to athletes who did not endorse the same symptoms.

Language: en