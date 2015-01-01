|
Donahue CC, Walton SR, Oldham JR, Beidler E, Larson MJ, Broshek D, Cifu DX, Resch JE. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38679931
OBJECTIVE: Changes in sleep quality and quantity are commonly endorsed by individuals following a concussion. Limited data exists examining the role of sleep disturbances within 72 hours, and throughout recovery, from concussion. The objective of this study was to determine if the number of days to symptom resolution varied between collegiate athletes with or without sleep-related symptoms following a concussion.
Language: en
collegiate athletes; concussion; recovery; Sleep; symptom resolution