Ueno T, Fujita H, Ikeda A, Harada K, Tsukahara-Kawamura T, Ozaki H, Uchio E. Clin. Ophthalmol. 2024; 18: 1093-1094.
38682126
We appreciate Asmaria et al for their interest in our study "Finite element analysis of changes in deformation of intraocular segment by airbag impact in eyes of various axial length".1 Our development of the human eyeball model in 1999 allowed us to conduct finite element analysis (FEA) of intraocular foreign body injury simulation using time rental supercomputer.2 This facilitated subsequent studies on the likely effects of traumatic impacts on eyes that have undergone various ocular surgical procedures in workstation due to the improvement in machine performance in the 2000s. Notable progress in computer technology since 2010 has enabled us to perform FEA of eyes in airbag injury with the addition of several refinements in personal computers.1
