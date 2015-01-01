Abstract

We appreciate Asmaria et al for their interest in our study "Finite element analysis of changes in deformation of intraocular segment by airbag impact in eyes of various axial length".1 Our development of the human eyeball model in 1999 allowed us to conduct finite element analysis (FEA) of intraocular foreign body injury simulation using time rental supercomputer.2 This facilitated subsequent studies on the likely effects of traumatic impacts on eyes that have undergone various ocular surgical procedures in workstation due to the improvement in machine performance in the 2000s. Notable progress in computer technology since 2010 has enabled us to perform FEA of eyes in airbag injury with the addition of several refinements in personal computers.1



As pointed out by Asmaria et al, ocular components, such as vitreous, lens, and cornea change over age, thereby alter the pathology of ocular complications with airbag impact. We acknowledged this point as one of the limitations of our study, which requires further refinements.1 Asmaria's suggestion on the modification of simulation configuration of airbag in its location or distance to the passengers or its expansion rate holds great significance for our future study. Clinical observations in traumatic ocular injuries of the anterior and posterior segment of the eye correlate with and provide important qualified validation of FEA computer model of the eye in blunt trauma. ...

