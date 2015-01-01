Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite known contraindications, benzodiazepines are frequently prescribed for older adults. This study utilizes poison control center data on benzodiazepine-involved cases aged 50 and above to compare the characteristics of suspected suicide attempt with other intentional misuse cases. We also examined associations of major medical outcomes (major effect/death) with demographic characteristics and other co-used substances in each group.



METHODS: The study employed data from the America's Poison Center National Poison Data System from 2015-2022. Descriptive statistics and binary logistic regression models were used.



RESULTS: Of the benzodiazepine-poisoning cases of intentional misuse (n = 93,245), 85 percent were suicide attempts and 15 percent were other intentional misuses. Reports to poisons centers showed a decline from 2019-2022 when compared to 2015-2016. However, the likelihood of a reported suicide attempt, compared to other intentional misuse, was greater in 2019-2022 compared to 2015-2016 and among those who co-used antidepressants, anxiolytics, atypical antipsychotics, other benzodiazepines, other analgesics, anticonvulsants, and alcohol. The odds of major effect/death in both groups were also greater in 2019-2022, with suicide attempt cases in advanced ages showing higher odds. The co-use of antidepressants, prescription opioids, atypical antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, and other analgesics were associated with a higher likelihood of major effect/death in both exposure groups. For instance, adjusted odds ratios for co-used prescription opioids were 2.20 (95 percent confidence intervals: 2.09-2.31) among suicide attempt cases and 3.51 (95 percent confidence intervals: 3.10-3.97) among other intentional misuse cases.



DISCUSSION: Healthcare providers need to screen for suicidal ideation among benzodiazepine users, with special attention to an increased risk of suicide attempt among those who co-use antidepressants and opioids and to decreasing adverse outcomes in all misuse cases. Assessments of underlying mental health and substance use problems and medication regimens to minimize polypharmacy and drug interactions are needed to reduce adverse outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Though the numbers of benzodiazepine-involved suicide attempt and other intentional misuse cases reported to United States poison centers decreased in recent years, the likelihood of major medical effect/death among these cases have increased.

Language: en