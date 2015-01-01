Abstract

The number of total hip arthroplasty and bipolar hemiarthroplasty is increasing because of their good clinical outcomes and the aging population. Consequently, the incidence of periprosthetic femoral fractures (PFFs) is expected to increase in older patients with osteoporosis. Surgery is the first choice of treatment for PFF, except in Vancouver Type A fractures. However, surgical treatment of PFF, including open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) and revision arthroplasty, is highly invasive, and high mortality rates have been reported. The indication for ORIF for PFF in very elderly patients at a high risk of complications remains controversial, and postoperative outcomes are uncertain. This study aimed to evaluate the postoperative outcomes of ORIF for PFF in elderly patients. We retrospectively analyzed four females with a mean age of 90.7 years (91-92 years) who underwent ORIF for PFF at our institution from September 2014 to January 2023. No cases of American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) grade 3 or higher were found. Three patients were classified as Vancouver Type B1, and one was classified as Vancouver Type C. Cementless stems were used in primary surgeries in all cases. To measure clinical outcomes, we investigated the patient's walking ability at 30 days, three months postoperatively, and the final follow-up. Mortality was assessed during the follow-up period. One patient could walk without walking aids preoperatively, two used a walking stick, and one used a walker. All patients remained hospitalized and underwent gait training with a walker at 30 days follow-up; however, at three months postoperatively and the final follow-up, no patient was unable to walk. No deaths occurred within one month of surgery. Three deaths occurred during follow-up: one within six months, one within one year, and one within five years of surgery. The postoperative ORIF results for PFF in patients aged > 90 years showed no fatal perioperative complications and low mortality within 30 days postoperatively. These results suggest that ORIF for PFF can be considered for elderly patients if the preoperative ASA grade is relatively low.

