Introduction Burn injuries are a major mechanism of trauma worldwide, caused by friction, cold, heat, radiation, chemical, or electric sources. Most often, burn injuries occur due to heat contact from hot liquids, solids, or fire, termed scald burns and flame burns, respectively. These types of injuries are complex and carry major injury and mortality risks, especially in pediatric populations. Burn trauma prevention has been a major focus in the US, with initiatives to increase public health outreach and safety measures. Unfortunately, children in socioeconomically disadvantaged situations may face these types of injuries at disproportionately higher rates, and we aim to highlight these disparities, if any, within our Florida community.



MATERIALS AND METHODS This study was designed as a retrospective observational analysis using publicly available data from the Florida Health Community Health Assessment Resource Tool Set (CHARTS). Data was extracted for nonfatal burn injuries resulting in ED visits in the years 2018-2020. This data was limited to those ranging from 0 to 19 years old and converted to rates of burn injuries per 100,000. Sociodemographic details for each county were recorded from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps and compared with burn data in each respective county. Frequencies were generated for categorical data, and statistical analyses for burn rates and sociodemographic details were performed with a generalized linear model using a Poisson distribution and bivariate correlation for a p < 0.05.



RESULTS In Florida, the median annual burn rate per 100,000 was 136 (IQR: 96-179), with Jackson county holding the highest rate of 323 and Glades, Hardee, and Lafayette each holding a rate of 0. Of the 18 socioeconomic factors examined, a total of five were found to have no statistically significant effect on nonfatal burn injury ED visits: severe housing problems, percentage of Asians, teen births, percentage of children (<18 years) in poverty, and severe housing cost burden. The two most important factors to be found in nonfatal burn ED visits of pediatric patients were the percentage of those younger than 19 years old without health insurance and the average grade level performance of third-grader reading scores. When adjusting for the small sample size using Firth's bias-adjusted estimates and overdispersion, both reading scores and those without insurance play a significant role in pediatric burn injuries. For each increase in a single point in reading scores, the incidence rate ratio decreases by 97.1% (95% CI). For every percentage increase in children insured, there is a 28.8% decrease in pediatric burn injuries (95% CI).



CONCLUSIONS This analysis highlights increased pediatric burn rates across multiple social determinants of health (SDOH) in all 67 Florida counties. The findings here demonstrate that there may continue to be a disproportionate distribution of burn rates among lower and higher sociodemographic areas. This study further highlights this trend within the Florida community, and continued research will be necessary to meet the needs of lower sociodemographic areas to improve burn rates in vulnerable populations, such as children, who are at increased risk of injury.

