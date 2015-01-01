Abstract

Dimethyl sulfate (DMS) is a drug widely used as a pharmaceutical and synthetic raw material. On the other hand, it is highly toxic and requires management and treatment as a hazardous substance. A mass outbreak of chemical burns resulting from DMS poisoning occurred at a drug factory. All three patients were brought to our hospital, a tertiary emergency medical facility, several hours after exposure. Their vital signs were stable, with only eye pain and a sore throat. However, after admission, two patients required emergency tracheostomy or endotracheal intubation due to laryngeal edema. Improvement was achieved through the administration of steroids, but a severely injured patient required an extended treatment period. DMS poisoning is rare; however, it can be fatal depending on the exposure concentration. Furthermore, even if the initial symptoms are mild, laryngeal edema may develop later, requiring careful monitoring and appropriate airway interventions.

Language: en