Abstract

The objective was to assess the diagnostic accuracy of an enhanced autopsy triage (EA-Triage) setup consisting of postmortem computed tomography (PMCT), simulated quick toxicological analysis (sQTA), external examination, and case information in determining cause of death (COD) in persons with past or current use of illegal drugs (drug-related deaths). Information on drug-related deaths selected for medico-legal autopsy in 2020-2021 at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Aarhus University, Denmark, was analyzed retrospectively. The included cases underwent conventional autopsy, PMCT, and systematic toxicological analysis. A board-certified forensic pathologist, who was blinded to the internal examination and COD from the medico-legal autopsy, determined COD based on the EA-Triage setup. 154 cases with a median age of 40.6 years (range 17-70 years, 82% males) were included. The COD determined by medico-legal autopsy and that determined by EA-Triage matched in 113 cases (73%), including those with an unknown COD. EA-Triage and medico-legal autopsy determined unknown COD in 45 (29%) and 5 cases (3%), respectively. Excluding cases with an unknown COD, EA-Triage predicted COD in 109 cases (71%); of those, 72 (66%) had no unexplained case circumstances or suspicion of a criminal act. In these 72 cases, the CODs determined by EA-Triage and medico-legal autopsy matched in 71 cases (99%), and the sensitivity and specificity for detecting lethal intoxication were 100% and 90%, respectively. EA-Triage showed strong diagnostic accuracy for determining COD in drug-related deaths. This method may be suitable for enhancing preautopsy triage and guiding police investigations at an early stage.

