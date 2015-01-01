|
Citation
|
Etxebarria-Perez-de-Nanclares O, Vizcarra Morales MT, López-Vélez AL, Gamito Gómez R. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1373508.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38680278
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The school environment remains unsafe for many trans people, where they are victims of discrimination, aggression, and bullying, resulting in socioemotional and physical harm to trans individuals. Intersectionality and minority stress are contributing factors in this already challenging education environment. In many cases, the voices of trans people are not heard or listened to at school; therefore, this study aims to listen to their school experiences in order to identify key areas for improvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
inclusion; school setting; segregation by gender; socioemotional wellbeing; trans people