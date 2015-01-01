Abstract

Recent years have witnessed security as a great concern in vehicular networks (VANET). Particularly, Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks can jeopardize the network by broadcasting a storm of packets. Correspondingly, the network resources are jammed with malicious traffic. In this connection, the existing research presented various techniques to cope with DoS and DDoS attacks. Different from those traditional approaches, this study proposes an Intelligent Intrusion Detection System (IDS) by leveraging Machine Learning (ML). The proposed IDS utilizes a publicly available dataset on the application layer for mitigating DDoS attacks. The designed ML-based IDS relies on combining both the Random Projection (RP) and Randomized Matrix Factorization (RMF) methods to achieve the best results for enhancing the detection capabilities of the IDS. This amalgamation enhances the system's detection capabilities by extracting and analyzing meaningful features from network traffic data. Experimental validation of our approach involves a comprehensive evaluation of various ML models, including Extra Tree Classifier (ETC), Logistic Regression (LR), and Random Forest (RF). Remarkably, the combined accuracy of these models yields an average system accuracy of 0.98, surpassing existing methods. Unlike conventional approaches, our proposed IDS excels in efficiency and exhibits notable performance in detecting DoS and DDoS attacks in VANET. This proficiency ensures the integrity and safety of vehicle communications. Thus, our research substantially contributes to the vehicular network security field. The presented findings establish a foundation for future advancements in securing connected vehicles.

Language: en