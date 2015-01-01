Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Poison is defined as any chemical that has the potential to affect or harm human physiology due to its chemical activity. Poisoning is becoming a major preventable public health issue in many countries, including Ethiopia. There is a variation in acute poisoning mortality among the existing evidence in Ethiopia. This study aims to determine the pooled mortality rate from acute poisoning and its predictors in Ethiopia.



METHODS: We searched available evidence of acute poisoning mortality in databases such as PubMed, Hinari, Cochrane, ScienceDirect, and other search engines. Using the Microsoft Excel data extraction form, three authors independently extracted all relevant data. The Higgins I(2) test statistics were used to examine heterogeneity among included studies A random-effects model was used to analyze the pooled estimates and predictors in Stata MP version 17.



RESULTS: We retrieved 2685 relevant records from different database sources, and after screening, 21 studies (17 published and 4 unpublished) were included. The pooled mortality rate for acute poisoning was 4.69(95 % CI: 3.69, 5.69 I(2) = 94.7 %). The most common poisoning agents are organophosphate (29.9 %), household cleansing agents (17.5 %), and pharmaceuticals/medications (9.3 %). The majority of poisoning cases were intentional poisoning committed suicide. Poisoning cases in rural areas [RR: 3.98(95 % CI: 1.41, 11.25)] and delayed arrival times [RR: 2.90(95 % CI: 1.45, 5.84)] were identified predictors of mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, the pooled mortality from acute poisoning was 4.69 %. Poisoned cases from rural areas and delayed arrival times to the hospital were predictors of mortality. To prevent mortality, healthcare professionals should give special attention to rural residents and delayed arrival of poison cases. To control this avoidable death, poison control centers should be strengthened, and other preventive measures implemented at the national level.

