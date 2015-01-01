Abstract

This paper responds to the limited literature on perceptions of fire disaster risks associated with the siting of fuel stations in dense residential areas in African cities. We address three interrelated research objectives regarding fire disaster risk and safety behaviours. First, we explore residents' perception of the reasons for the siting of fuel stations in residential areas. Second, we examine their sociodemographic characteristics and perception of fire disaster risks associated with fuel stations; and third, we examine residents' fire safety behaviours around fuel stations. We address these objectives by engaging with risk perception theory and protection motivation theory as well as an empirical review of literature worldwide. We also draw evidence from Wa in Ghana using a mixed research approach involving 182 participants. Through a questionnaire, observation checklist, a camera, and an in-depth interview guide, we elicited data from residents and relevant stakeholders to address our research questions. The quantitative data were analysed using descriptive statistics and a chi-square test, while thematic analysis was used to analyse the responses obtained from the interviews. We found that ease of access and competition motivated the siting of fuel stations in residential areas. Although residents knew the risk of living near fuel stations, measures were not implemented to reduce their vulnerability to fire disasters. People living near fuel stations should be encouraged to invest in equipment and take measures to reduce their vulnerability to fire disasters.

Language: en