Citation
Kusumastutie NS, Patria B, Kusrohmaniah S, Hastjarjo TD. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38683671
Abstract
Motorcycle safety remains a concern in low- and middle-income countries. This study addresses this issue by identifying hazardous scenarios for motorcyclists in Indonesia. We conducted a two-step cluster analysis and injury analysis to examine motorcycle accidents based on the police accident dataset (2020-2021) of Brebes Regency, Indonesia. We integrated the findings with accident self-reports from 104 young motorcyclists using a joint display to obtain a more comprehensive insight. As a result, we identified four hazardous traffic scenarios: motorcycle-to-vehicle collisions on median roads, motorcycle-to-vehicle collisions on non-median roads, motorcycle-to-pedestrian collisions, and single-motorcycle collisions. We suggest countermeasures for each scenario and propose a public transport policy as a safer mobility solution. Applying a two-step cluster analysis on accident data and integrating the findings of accident data and self-report analysis proved beneficial in this study. Therefore, we encourage the use of this novel approach in future studies.
Language: en
Keywords
accident data; Hazardous traffic scenarios; Indonesia; motorcyclist; self-reports; two-step cluster